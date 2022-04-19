White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,089.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,067.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,055.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.