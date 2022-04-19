WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHF. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

