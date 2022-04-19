Wickes Group plc (WIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on June 8th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The company has a market cap of £544.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.19.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.61).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.