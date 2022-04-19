WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:WYY opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.
About WidePoint (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.