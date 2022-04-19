WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WYY opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.

About WidePoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

