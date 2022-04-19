Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.