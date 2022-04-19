Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.93. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

