Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.93. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
