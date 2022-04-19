William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.21.

BIIB stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

