William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen stock opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

