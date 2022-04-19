Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

