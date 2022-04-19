WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$5,200,103.16 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 108,607 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.88 ($35.21), for a total transaction of A$5,200,103.16 ($3,823,605.26).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Richard White sold 126,080 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($37.90), for a total value of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,778,988.24).
- On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($37.51), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,779,561.10).
- On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($37.81), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,823,606.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.50.
WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
