Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

Shares of WIX traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. 849,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,492. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 26.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wix.com by 51.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

