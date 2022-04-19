Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Cut to Sell at HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,908.33.

WZZAF remained flat at $$39.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

