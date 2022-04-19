Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WZZZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,820.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.