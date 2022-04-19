Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

