Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WLWHY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.