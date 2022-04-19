WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

