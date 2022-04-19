WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

