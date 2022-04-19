Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.280-$3.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.28-$3.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WH opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

