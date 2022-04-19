Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

