Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

