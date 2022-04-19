Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,566,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 3,764,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

