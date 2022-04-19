Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XRX opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Xerox by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Xerox by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

