Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,867,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 4,883,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.4 days.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYIGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

