Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 343,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

