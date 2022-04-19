Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

