XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 158.41 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

