Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOS (XOS)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.