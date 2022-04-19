Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,775. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

