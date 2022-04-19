Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.0 days.
Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $5.49.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.