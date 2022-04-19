Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.0 days.

Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $5.49.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

