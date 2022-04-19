Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.4 days.
YAMHF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
About Yamaha Motor (Get Rating)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.