Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.4 days.

YAMHF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

