Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

