Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

