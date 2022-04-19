Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

BBWI stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 213,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,799. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

