Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.81. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $3,609,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

