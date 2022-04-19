Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.81. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $3,609,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.