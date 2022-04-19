Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Envista posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
NVST traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,669. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.
About Envista (Get Rating)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
