Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $128,500,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

