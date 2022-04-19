Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $217,007,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,450. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

