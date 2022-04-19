Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.