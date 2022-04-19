Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

MRKR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,792. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

