Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.56.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.65. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.