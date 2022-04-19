Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $510.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.90 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $209.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.