Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

