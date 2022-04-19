Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

NYSE PKI opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $178.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

