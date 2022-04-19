Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.89. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Primerica has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $3,334,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

