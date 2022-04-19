Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $2.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.39. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $297.12 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.42.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.