Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.
Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.
About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.