Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 276,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

