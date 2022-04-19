Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

