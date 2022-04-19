Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 478,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

