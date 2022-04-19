Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 373,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

