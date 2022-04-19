Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce -$1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($1.50). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE ALK opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

